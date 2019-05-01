I am so sad that another extremist terrorist has targeted innocent people worshipping in the San Diego area. Ironically, the shooting occurred at the end of Passover, a holiday that celebrates freedom from slavery and hope for a new future.
Our current political climate is one of such strong partisanship, vitriol towards anyone with a differing opinion and seeming indifference to violence unless that violence is carried out against someone we can relate to.
Well, relate to this. Saturday's attack was carried out by a troubled, most likely radicalized American citizen against innocent American citizens. President Trump was sympathetic towards the victims and called the Rabbi to express his concern. This is what a president should do. However, when asked about the shooting, he repeatedly said "hard to believe" when referring to the shooting.
This morning, I saw a little girl, who had been right there at the synagogue watching her grandfather get shot, asked if she felt safe now that this was over. Her answer should be heartbreaking to all of us Americans, "I have seen it happen before, and I think it will happen again, so I really do not feel safe."
A girl around 10 years old doesn't find this hard to believe. My daughter, who every time she goes to the library to study at her college checks the exits and sits where she can see everything in front of her, doesn't find this hard to believe. Most average Americans do not find this hard to believe, because this is a new reality.
Do we want to make America great again? Fix this.
Tom Hersh
Idaho Falls