As I read the article by Brennen Kauffman, “The Carr Foundation and the support for Beira Mozambique cyclone Idaim,” I couldn’t help wondering, why do the media and people tend to focus on disasters that are out of the country?
At the same time that this cyclone was going on across the world, here at home historical flooding was taking place towns were totally flooded, lives, livestock, livelihoods, homes lost. Roads, bridges damaged, croplands gone or severely damaged. People out of fresh water and supply, livestock without hay ranchers and farmers unable to get to them. People cut off from supplies.
Where is this? Not in some third world country but in our back yard. The Midwest — Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, etc. In my home county in Nebraska, there is not one road that was passable by car, and an emergency manager stated, ”It was deemed unsafe for school buses, emergency units, fire truck, only passable by high clearance 4-wheel drives”, and they weren’t hit the hardest.
What you will hear is “there are so many worse off but it is bad.”
The sad thing is it’s not over until the snow melts from the mountains. I ask please don’t forget the ones here at home. Donation sites can be found on the web.
Mary Zacher
Idaho Falls