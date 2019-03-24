Too many poor Idaho citizens already have died unnecessarily due to the delay of Medicaid expansion. Please follow the will of a substantial majority of your constituents by funding Medicaid expansion immediately without any constraints, restrictions, distractions such as waiver requests, unnecessary bureaucracy or other barriers. I think all you need to do is to ensure adequate funding in the budget and let the people's law take effect. Please do the right thing: avoid further delay (lives lost).
P.S.: Incidentally, in order to be in the gap, a poor Idahoan is probably already working two or three low-paying part-time jobs, able-bodied or not, so that the proposed additional waiver requirement is a red herring intended to delay accomplishing the will of the people.
D. M. McEligot
Idaho Falls