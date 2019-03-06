I loved your article about Steve Cannon. He is truly a nice guy, and I hope he enjoys his retirement. I especially wanted to commend Steve on being a little bit corny. I mean, this guy told some silly jokes through his career and was a little goofy on air sometimes, but that's OK with me. With many of the mean spirited, nasty personalities spewing all their vitriol in the public eye these days Steve is truly, in weather sense, a refreshing breeze on a hot day.
Steve is also a truly great citizen in this community, not just for the citizen watch, but for his kindness, generosity and true love for all things Idaho. Thanks, Steve. We need more like you. Enjoy your retirement, the bad weather is not your fault anymore.
Tom Hersh
Idaho Falls