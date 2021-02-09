I can see how some elected leaders can believe the Jan. 6 insurgency was just a bunch of good old boys being a little rowdy, and Trump shouldn’t be held accountable for their brainless actions. Wanting to hang Mike Pence was just a joke. And I can see how after 68 court cases claiming a fraudulent election were flushed down the toilet, some elected officials still believe Biden shouldn’t be president.
Gen. Powell, with nine generals and admirals from the Trump administration, condemn his instigation of the assault on the capital.
We have 535 elected officials calling each other names, wanting “unity” (but only if you agree with them) and doing as their party tells them to do, never mind what’s right or wrong. Since they lack the ability to lead or govern (both parties), we could replace them with individual committees that specialize in designated areas of the economy and society. Committees filled with members that are experienced, educated and experts in their fields of endeavor. Imagine bankers and accountants formulating a national budget instead of lawyers and oil executives. Results would be a workable budget completed in a fraction of the time and with no hidden riders.
A sixth-grade Civics class displays more leadership than our senators and congressmen do. Did you know jellyfish have been around for over 650 million years and they don’t have a brain? I guess that explains why our elected officials make the decisions they do.
Robert Kast
Ammon