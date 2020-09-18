Curious how many Americans think of our Founding Fathers (not Mothers, but male, white, straight, landowners and often slave owners) as objects of adulation who were inspired by God. Curious, because they were mostly extremely well-educated, “intellectual elites”, who would be mocked by today’s anti-science and anti-intellectual folks.
And saying they founded this country as a Christian nation is also fallacious. It’s a nation where we should be free to worship, or not, any way we want. Curious, that of the seven key members of this group — John Adams, Franklin, Jefferson, Hamilton, Madison, Washington and John Jay, all but Jay (an Episcopalian) were neither Christians nor Deists, but supporters of a hybrid, “theistic rationalism.” Curious.
Virginia Willard
Idaho Falls