If it weren’t frightening enough that the Chinese Communist Party is donating millions to our universities, buying up land near military bases, stuffing money into our politician’s pockets, “leaders” at the top of the FBI, legislators and who knows who else, sleeping with their spies. We have massive foreign and domestic voter fraud. It isn’t just a couple of people voting twice, they have proof that tens of thousands of unfolded “absentee” ballots were counted — and that is just the tip of the fraud.
Somehow Biden can buy a $46 million house, one of several he owns, the media hides the payouts to his son from China, Russia, Ukraine and Romania until after the election. Then we have Attorney General Barr not pursuing action against Biden’s son, who gives a percentage to his father — guess so he can buy yet another huge house.
We have spineless representatives in our state and in D.C. who are not standing up against the flood of socialism sweeping our country. If ever there were a time for the convention of states, under Article 5 of the Constitution, it is now: term limits, balanced budgets. Stop the fraud.
God, please save our country, since our legislators and federal law enforcement won’t.
Lynda A.W. Edwards
Idaho Falls