I extend kudos to Phil Haunschild for his well-reasoned Feb. 16 column addressing the shortage of dentists in Idaho.
For the first time in my memory, an author representing the Idaho Freedom Foundation has identified a problem and offered a solution other than “just say no.”
Mr. Haunschild’s column should be a primer for the IFF bosses and their nodding sycophants at the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee. In a democratic republic, varied solutions compete in the marketplace of ideas often resulting in a compromise fix to the stated problem.
Thank you, Mr. Haunschild, for your insightful analysis.
James Patten
Shelley