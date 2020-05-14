Your freedom of speech ends when it can endanger others, like yelling fire in a crowded area when there is no fire. Likewise, I feel that our right of assembly ends when it can endanger others, as in this time of COVID-19. By not heeding all the suggestions of health care professionals, you are giving the virus a chance to spread and thus possibly endangering others.
I practice social distancing and wear a mask to protect you; why can’t you do the same for me? And to those businesses who choose to pursue the almighty dollar instead of helping to win the fight against this virus: You have lost my business.
Jeff Ring
Idaho Falls