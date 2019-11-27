There have been several responses to Grant Hunter's claim that global climate change is analogous to the ozone problem. While these responses have been accurate, there are two important factors that have not been addressed.
The first is that the specific type of Freon responsible for the ozone problem, while relatively stable, does disintegrate over a period of decades. Therefore, if no additional material is released, it slowly goes away. Carbon dioxide is already in its end state and does not disintegrate. There are two main removal mechanisms. The first is plant uptake, and the second is ocean absorption. The release of geological deposited carbon as carbon dioxide is currently so great that these mechanisms have been totally overwhelmed.
The second issue that has to be addressed is that Freon does not have any feedback mechanisms, while carbon dioxide has several. There are several demonstrated mechanisms that cause the release of carbon dioxide to be accelerated; the more that is released, the greater the release rate.
It is this acceleration of the release rate that, when incorporated into the climate models, is scary. These mechanisms are being taught to our young people in high school and college, and consequently, they are becoming highly concerned for their quality of life as they age.
While these climate models all have significant uncertainty, they all point in the same direction, and none of them are good.
James Delmore
Idaho Falls