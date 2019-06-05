Last week, George Morrison demanded passage of laws for licensing of gun owners, registration of all firearms and confiscation of firearms from law-abiding citizens. He didn't express it that way, of course. Instead, he used misleading names for his "reasonable" regulation.
"Universal background checks" require all persons to get permission from the government (licensing) to take possession of any gun and create records of who has the guns (registration). "Red flag" laws authorize confiscation of firearms from people who have never committed crimes. Those laws allow vindictive ex-spouses or angry neighbors to ask judges to approve confiscation orders. SWAT teams swarm in to get the guns. Law-abiding gun owners must then spend thousands on lawyer fees and court costs to regain possession.
Idahoans anticipated these moves by gun grabbers. In 1978, 82 percent of Idaho voters approved an amendment of the Idaho constitution to prohibit the gun control laws that Morrison wants. Article 1, Section 11, now reads, in part: "The people have the right to keep and bear arms, which right shall not be abridged ... No law shall impose licensure, registration or special taxation on the ownership or possession of firearms or ammunition. Nor shall any law permit the confiscation of firearms, except those actually used in the commission of a felony."
Recently, when discussing Idaho's initiative process, Morrison wrote that "the people are a higher authority than the legislature." But he shows little respect for the vast majority of Idahoans who oppose his demands for gun control.
Don Fleming
Pocatello