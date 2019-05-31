Regarding George Morrison's "Pass reasonable gun regulations," I believe I've heard that refrain before.
George uses the word sad five times in the first two paragraphs. It's an appropriate word for a man who swore to protect the Constitution when joining the Air Force but tells the reader how he would infringe on their right to keep and bear arms, including confiscation without due process.
George credits these infringements to a commissar wannabe New York Times op-ed writer and fake news CNN contributor Nicholas Kristof. A few of the things George would do is smart gun tech, which would require a fingerprint to fire, trigger/gun safety laws and I suppose early morning raids to enforce and the typical leftist rules that would have no effect on school shootings — George's concern.
George does virtue signal, surprise, encouraging people to be a conscientious gun owner like him. George should read the Second Amendment. It's short and a Constitutional right you know — some would say inalienable. If George has read the Second Amendment he should have it explained.
I have a common sense gun law for George. Keep your grubby hands off my firearm. I may need it.
Frank Clark
Ammon