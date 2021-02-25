We honored George Washington on President’s Day for his critical role during the Revolutionary War, Constitutional Convention and as president, leading to his receiving the informal title “father of his country.”
Washington narrowly escaped defeat several times but endured. In December 1776, Washington’s main force was stationed on the Delaware River near Trenton, New Jersey, where a British garrison of Hessian soldiers was stationed. Many of Washington’s soldiers had deserted, and many more were inclined to leave the army when their enlistment ended Jan. 1.
Washington was inspired to attack the Hessians at Trenton. During the night of Dec. 25, his forces crossed the Delaware and then marched about 9 miles to Trenton, wading through deep snow. They caught the Hessians by surprise, and after a short, but fierce, battle, the Hessians surrendered. Renewed by the victory, and by Washington’s leadership, his forces were able to continue their fight for independence.
A story commonly told in Pennsylvania demonstrates the faith of George Washington: A Pennsylvania farmer came in from the field and reported to his wife: “We will come out OK in the revolution. While I was out in the field, I heard a voice in the woods. I went to investigate and discovered George Washington kneeling in prayer.”
There are numerous books that parents can share with their children. Everyone should check out “Seven Miracles that Saved America” at the library. You’ll enjoy the chapter “The Miracle of a Summer Fog,” describing the miraculous rescue of Washington from Long Island.
Bill Moss
Rexburg