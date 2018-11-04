To new voters:
I don’t know how much of the newspaper you read, but if you read anything, you must know how much clout you have this election. You are an unknown slice of the electorate that no political pundit can even factor into their predictions. I envy you, and I’m counting on you to voice your desire for the future.
If you remain silent, stay home from the polls and refuse to state your opinion, you are allowing others to decide for you. I am happy to do this, but I believe that everyone should join in our ultimate privilege of voting.
You need to vote in order to influence your future – your future. I’m not sure you understand how important each and every vote is to yourfuture. I have my Social Security, and I have Medicare, and I have a plan for my retirement. However, I am worried for you and your families. I don’t know that you have any future security with the people in office now. I am not spreading fear, I am trying to love you into action for your sake, not mine.
You need medical insurance, higher wages, a cleaner environment, better schools and safer streets. You also will pay for these positive programs and be glad for it. Because if you don’t, the cost of the alternative policies will be astronomical. So there are no excuses and there is really no whining – just vote and have a voice.
Cher Stone
Idaho Falls