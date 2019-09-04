Jane Cain’s letter (“Bob Ziel is wrong” from Aug. 29) was not only inaccurate, but it was also a bit bizarre with its off-the-wall sarcasm.
Since when do I have a political “attack list” as she claims?
There is no such thing. When a liberal or a Democrat write a letter or a commentary on this page which I find objectionable and inaccurate, I’m going to take them to task.
Also, for Ms. Cain to claim that I said: “it’s OK to handcuff (immigrant) kids and lock them up with no accountability” is ludicrous and inexplicable. I never said that, nor have I ever condoned that type of treatment of youthful immigrants.
It should be noted that the Obama administration treated incarcerated youth the same as the current Trump regime.
Last year when allegations of mistreatment came to light, a sharp-eyed investigative reporter noted that some of the pictures of children behind the chain-link fence were “file photographs,” which were taken a few years earlier during Obama’s rule in the White House.
There was not a peep out of liberals, even though Obama’s treatment of immigrant youth was similar as it is today under Trump’s care.
This is a classic case of liberal hypocrisy.
So, Ms. Cain, before you verbally attack me and other responsible conservatives, get your facts straight, please.
Bob Ziel
Rigby