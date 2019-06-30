I've been writing our senators and congressmen about questions on North Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the border, etc. Our congressmen and Sen. Crapo have been fairly decent and informative with their reply. I may not agree but at least they answered my question. My biggest concern is with Sen. Risch. His replies have been very evasive to the point of not even coming close to answering the questions. I asked him about the administration declaration of a national emergency so the U.S. could sell $8.1 billion of arms to Saudi Arabia without any congressional approval. Sen. Risch's reply was that Saudi Arabia has been a good partner, and their military purchases for congressional review have been very small, less than $1 billion. Well, no kidding, the president is selling arms without their approval.
Sen. Risch must think his constituents are ignorant, unread or uninformed. I find his replies insulting. He is chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee and should be able to articulate our policy. This administration has been hiding or ignoring what Saudi Arabia has been doing for too long. Ask Sen. Risch about China providing ballistic missile technology, which is against our policy. The U.S. is providing nuclear technology, too. Are we helping them with nuclear warheads? What about American citizens getting chopped up with a bone saw? Don't ask Sen. Risch because you'll get an insulting reply too. Don't be uninformed or unread and definitely don't reelect Sen. Risch.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls