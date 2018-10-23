Let me see if this is correct.
The US is over $21 trillion in debt and the projection is that we will pay more in interest on that debt than our entire defense budget in five years.
Nearly one-half of those on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list are made up of one ethnic group, yet they comprise less than 20 percent of our population.
Nearly 50 percent of our citizens do not pay federal income tax.
There are many in the world interested in doing us harm.
Yet Travis Quast, Monte LaOrange and Bryan Clark criticized the State Department in a recent editorial for reducing the number of refugees allowed into the United States.
Gentlemen, we cannot be Mother Teresa for the world, no matter how noble that may sound.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls