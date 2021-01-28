Should the Idaho treasurer be forced to hold state reserve funds in debt paper that “pays” negative real interest rates?
That’s happening now, and, notwithstanding the misguided comments of Rep. Rod Furniss in this publication on Jan. 19, legislators hope to create a new option to protect state funds against systemic risks.
Sponsored by Rep. Ron Nate and Sen. Steve Vick, House Bill 7 would permit — but not require — the state treasurer to hold some state funds in physical gold and silver to hedge against the risks of inflation and financial turmoil and/or achieve capital gains as measured in federal reserve notes.
Under current law, the Treasurer has scant options for managing Idaho’s “idle moneys” (which currently amount to several billion dollars). Resultingly, Idaho’s reserves are almost exclusively in low-yielding debt paper — corporate bonds, tax-anticipation notes, municipal bonds, repurchase agreements, CDs, treasuries, and money market funds.
These debt instruments appear to have low volatility but carry other risks — including steady erosion in the real value of principal and interest rates that are negative in real terms. Some call this “return-free risk.”
HB7 simply adds the authority to hold physical gold and silver directly in a nearby depository — without assuming counterparty and default risks involved with other state holdings.
An allocation to physical gold and silver would logically be included in a list of safe investment options. The monetary metals can provide a hedge against inflation, debt default risks and stock market declines — and have historically boosted investment returns while reducing volatility.
JP Cortez
Charlotte, N.C.