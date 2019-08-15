I was in the Ammon Walmart last Friday afternoon, seated at the kiosk, printing photos. A distraught mother came to the desk and told the employees there that her daughter had wandered away. A store-wide Code Adam was issued. Some tense moments passed. Then, quietly, a dozen or more Walmart employees suddenly were converging at the photo desk from all directions. "We think we found her," one said. "She's coming now."
The mother and daughter were reunited. The employees nodded, satisfied, and went quietly back to their jobs. In a world where so much is in chaos and so much is negative, it was truly heartening to see these employees do such a good thing. They worked together, quickly and with care, not for recognition because they didn't get any, but because they knew someone needed help and they could give it.
I was really glad I happened to be there.
J. Argyle
Idaho Falls