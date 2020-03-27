Here are some good things that may result from today’s coronavirus outbreak.
1. It’s going to be harder for even the most rabid members of Mr. Trump’s base to ignore the fact that he’s a totally incompetent leader and should, therefore, be retired as soon as possible — heck, it might even drop his overall US favorability rating from ~42% to under 40%.
2. It’s reminding us that there are some politicians out there that do possess the characteristics that good leaders should have (e.g., Andrew Cuomo, Pete Buttigieg, Mitt Romney, etc.)
3. We may finally come to realize that it’s not really necessary to spend four or more years attending a $50,000-a-year university to learn things in today’s world (Bill Gates and Sergey Brin figured that out a long time ago and devised a fix for it).
4. It’s going to make more of us realize that the USA’s privatized health care system doesn’t work when things get tough for its citizens. Why? Building and maintaining sufficient surge capacity hurts the bottom line.
5. It may remind folks that tax-supported organizations like Idaho Falls’ giant federal golden goose should be doing the research necessary to devise something capable of addressing the now-near future’s peak oil and peak gas conundrums, not building itself shiny, new office buildings and helping their industrial partners sell us more of the same.
6. Ditto for government in general; e.g., why isn’t internet access essentially free for everyone?
What else should be on this list?
Darryl Siemer
Idaho Falls