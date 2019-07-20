All the sheep are not in Wyoming, Idaho or Montana. Tuesday with the exception of four Republicans, the rest of the GOP supported the president. They blindly followed, just like sheep, with loyalty to him. Why? I suggest our senators should stand up, get some backbone and stand for something. The people of Idaho pay your salary. So, start serving and act like a real representative of the people. I am fully disgusted with the direction of the administration. Cannot wait for him to be replaced in 2020, and make no mistake about this, he will be replaced.
Lenorah deAngelis
Idaho Falls