Recently we sent an email to Sen. Crapo regarding the Capitol riot. His reply was unsatisfactory, so we sent another email commenting on his desire to investigate “voter irregularities,” saying it would only further Trump’s baseless lies. In 60-plus court cases, no evidence was presented. This investigation would waste our tax dollars and continue to fuel dangerous conspiracy theories.
We received Crapo’s response — exactly the same letter, suggesting he has standard responses to many topics. He has a responsibility to respond appropriately to the concerns of Idahoans. We are quite angry.
We believe this "investigation" is an attempt by Crapo and the GOP to find ways to achieve voter suppression. There already is gerrymandering. Republican legislatures have reduced early voting days and times and are reducing the number of polling places in areas populated mainly by the poor and people of color. This results in very long lines and makes it more and more difficult for them to vote.
Because of the pandemic, states made it easier to vote by mail. Many organizations worked to help voters use mail-in ballots. Trump constantly attacked this system, in our opinion, because this allowed those being targeted by voter suppression a chance to vote. The GOP didn’t like the results of mail-in voting for president and want to find a way to counter the advantages of this form of voting.
States have carefully certified that all mail-in ballots were legal prior to counting. U.S. election officials have rejected Trump’s fraud claims. Enough already.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls