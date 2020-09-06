The problem is not Trump. The problem is Republicans. As Republicans, many of us thought Republican leaders would restrain Trump from committing unlawful, unethical and incompetent acts. Instead, Republicans have enabled him to do whatever he wants.
Trump is a chronic liar and thinks he is a stable genius. His handling of the pandemic has been a disaster, from failure to recognize the threat to giving terrible advice. Trump considers himself above the law and so can ask Russia for help in the election, ask China for dirt on Biden, coerce Ukraine to open a phony Biden investigation and interfere with the Postal Service.
Trump and the Republicans consider the federal treasury and attorney general theirs. They gave tremendous tax cuts to the rich and corporations, plus many handouts. They want to eliminate affordable health care. Trump uses emergency authority to sidestep environmental review and transfer money to the wall and fires anyone who disagrees. He has fired inspectors general, plus destroyed international agreements and alliances.
The Republican Party used to be known for fiscal responsibility, free trade and strong alliances with other nations. Now they like enormous deficits, tariffs, no alliances, no affordable health care and concentrate on voter suppression.
Republicans pretend to be righteous. But they solidly support Trump in doing things that are unlawful, unethical, immoral and not in our country's interests. They are worse than Trump because they know better. They are not righteous, they are indeed evil.
Rich Hentzen
Idaho Falls