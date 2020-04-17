Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that the state of Idaho will extend the statewide stay-home order until April 30. Knowing that this decision will have a tremendous impact on businesses and families throughout our state, this decision must have been extremely difficult for the governor and his staff to make. We have every confidence that their decision is the result of countless hours of research, discussion and concern for all Idahoans and encourage us all to abide by these guidelines.
On behalf of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, its board of directors and over 600 business members in the Idaho Falls area, we wish to express our appreciation and support for Little and his team. Leaders who make difficult decisions during trying times are rare and should be applauded for making the tough call.
We encourage all Idahoans to follow the guidelines offered by our state and local officials, practice social distancing at all times, wash your hands frequently and look out for your neighbors. Idaho is a strong state, with strong people. Together we will come through this pandemic and maintain the strong economy we have come to expect.
Chip Schwarze
Idaho Falls