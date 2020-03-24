In the face of the fast-moving COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho has a vanishing opportunity to flatten the curve, but only by acting quickly. On March 16 the U.S. surgeon general cautioned that the U.S. is at the point Italy was two weeks ago and that we are at a “dangerous inflection point.” Since that warning, U.S. cases have doubled, from 5,700 on March 17 to more than 11,500 on March 19.
The journal Nature published a report on March 17 saying that if China had implemented control measures one week earlier, an estimated 67% of COVID-19 cases in the country could have been prevented. Also reported was that cities that “closed entertainment venues and banned public gatherings before their first COVID-19 case had 37% fewer cases than cities that didn’t implement such measures.”
Gov. Little should follow the lead of the two dozen states that have placed restrictions on restaurants and bars (in most cases allowing takeout and delivery) and consider other aggressive containment measures immediately. The governor said he would be open to more restrictive measures if needed, and that need is now.
M. Aagesen
Idaho Falls