I am gravely concerned by the amount of transphobia and hate that is being introduced as bills into the state House and Senate. While I know that my vote at the ballot will be important to express how I feel, I am urging Gov. Little, as my governor, to take a hard-line stance and not sign bills like HB 465 and HB 500 into law.
These bills will only hurt our beautiful state, and, most importantly, the children in our state. I urge him to protect our transgender youth and other marginalized groups. Idaho is too great for hate.
Amanda Judy
Idaho Falls