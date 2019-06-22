If the taxes from 10,000 people will provide the expenditures for schools and governmental services, then the taxes from an additional 10,000 people will provide the same needed expenditures for that additional growth. The brain tells us that there is never a need for additional taxes, bonds or levies. The asking for additional funding by various institutions simply cannot be justified, substantiated or corroborated by the brain. Leadership ought to look to the future, plan and invest accordingly.
That very brain has the ability to think, to reason and to apply common sense and logic. I know a thousand sixth graders who understand that principle of mathematics, that principle of government, far better than our city, county, state and national persons of authority. It is true that they have considerable authority but obviously no leadership skills.
Christianity and Judaism, as far back as several thousand years ago, suggested that persons might care to voluntarily pay a tenth, a tithe of their income, a correct principle for the governing and financing of institutions. And amazingly, that tenth has never increased over time.
Roger K. Barrett
Idaho Falls