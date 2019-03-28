The US Constitution gives the federal government two businesses: Post Offices and Post Roads. Socialism is defined as government ownership of all business, agriculture and distribution. Agriculture was the last and most difficult operation for Joseph Stalin to bring under Soviet control. A government-owned business does not constitute socialism but could be construed as a step toward socialism as happened in Europe. A slogan in the 1950s was "creeping socialism." The government should own the army, navy, etc., but government programs have always been ineffective and inefficient. Brazil was not able to raise enough in taxes to expand the power grid into the Amazon until it privatized the operation.
David Koelsch
Idaho Falls