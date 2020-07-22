The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America says that American citizens have the right to petition their government for redress of grievances. I am truly disappointed to see that our governor has sided with those who are trying to take away that right.
This is the group that called the 60% vote “mob rule.” I thought the governor was better than that when he took charge of preventing the spread of the COVID-19. I felt sorry for him when the “me” people stormed the Capitol because they were asked to wear masks. It put him between a rock and a hard place.
To top it all off, they had the treasonous Bundys with them on the steps. Governor, you need to rethink actions that will lead us down the path to the end of democracy.
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls