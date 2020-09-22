Governors are in charge of public health, not the president. In Europe, the prime ministers are in charge of public health, because they do not have states.
David C. Koelsch
Idaho Falls
Register now for exclusive FREE ACCESS to the Post Register, Challis Messenger, Jefferson Star, and Bingham County Chronicle e-edition. Simply enter your email and each morning you'll receive a message giving you immediate access to that days electronic edition of the newspaper. All FREE! No strings attached! No credit card necessary.