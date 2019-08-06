“Power is always dangerous. It attracts the worst and corrupts the best.” — Ragnar Lothbrok, "Vikings."
Strother Martin was an obscure American actor; you probably never heard of him but would recognize him in an instant. He is responsible for delivering two great one-liners that pretty much sum up the political winds of the day, “What we’ve got here … is a failure to communicate. Some men you just can’t reach.” — The Captain, "Cool Hand Luke."
As Percy Garris in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," “Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.”
Between the Hillary Clinton e-mail mess and the alleged Donald Trump collusion/obstruction accusations — our politicians have blown north of $50 million of our money and are still arguing. Morons.
I smile at the level of resentment that gets tossed around by the two camps — even here with the locals. Neither side is willing to air out their own dirty laundry and yeah — both sides have plenty.
Washington is quick to waste precious resources passing resolutions to stop hurting each other’s feelings but so slow to take care of real issues like the train wreck at the southern border, health care access and costs, a crumbling infrastructure, the list goes on and on.
“Sticks and stones, love.” — Captain Jack Sparrow, "Pirates of the Caribbean."
Donald, Nancy, Mitch, Chuckie and the freshman squad: “Fourth-grade class is ready to start — it’s time to put your toys away and come back to class.”
Rod Hughes
Idaho Falls