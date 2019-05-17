I called the Idaho Falls Police Department because one of my family members was in trouble. I had no address as he recently moved; I didn’t know his license plate (only a description).
They found his address and a picture of him. They saw the vehicle and located him. It was absolutely incredible. The officers found him within 45 minutes of my call. I was in complete dismay and shocked beyond belief.
All of the people I had interactions with were incredibly kind, professional and resourceful. I talked to Linda initially, and she was quick to get all the pertinent information. Officer Craig Morgan called me when they located him. He left a message, left a contact phone number and then called me back, which is virtually unheard of. Amy was also helpful and told me Sergeant Downs and Officer Weaver were also involved. It was all I handled so smoothly. I would be remiss not to write and share this incredible experience.
Everyone involved absolutely saved his life. I am very serious. He was put on the correct medication at the hospital. On his Facebook page he posted, “Thank you to the best cops in the world.” He told me they treated him with respect and dignity. Thank you to all of you from the bottom of my heart.
I believe recognition is deserved for the incredible work these men and women do. You have a stellar law enforcement presence in Idaho Falls.
Julie Thomas
Salt Lake City, Utah