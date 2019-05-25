Sadly, we are losing one of the best employees that the city has ever had. Greg Weitzel is leaving us to go to Las Vegas. What a wonderful job he has done. Las Vegas is a real step up for him, and they are lucky to have him. When I asked him a few years ago to clean up the River Walk, he got it done. Keeping the willows cut is an every spring job, but the Parks and Rec get it done.
Lucky for us, the Parks and Rec have a back-up man in P.J. Holm, who has several years experience that will keep the good work going. I will miss a good friend when he departs.
Thanks, Greg. You did good.
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls