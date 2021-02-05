We are at that time of year when a famous marmot supposedly predicts the upcoming spring season. It has no scientific basis, yet we stand attentive to learn if the rodent sees its own shadow. This scenario is conducted every year, and we are bemused by the silliness of it all. The tradition never changes, nor does its prediction change the weather.
Each year Idaho gets a scientifically based prediction on the size of our returning salmon and steelhead runs — runs that are so integral to the state’s economic, cultural and environmental well-being. This year’s return for Idaho spring/summer chinook is forecasted to be 40,000 fish, which is 10,000 fewer than last year's dismal return, one of the lowest in history.
Idaho salmon continue to decline, decline and decline. Every year we spend copious amounts of both money and time expecting a different result. We have pulled the same Federal Salmon Recovery Plan out of the same hole for four decades. The plan is dusted off, shined up with a few new tweaks and bows, and presented to northwest citizens as a legitimate way to rebuild our salmon runs. But those of us who care about salmon and steelhead in Idaho are only seeing the shadow of what once was. There is no cause for celebration.
Why are low returns so dangerous? Because we will soon reach a point where the most expensive species restoration effort in the world will not be enough.
Jerry Myers
North Fork