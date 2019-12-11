Groupthink occurs when a group of well-intentioned people makes irrational decisions that are spurred by the urge to either conform to the group or not be the voice of dissent. Groupthink can lead to poor decision making and a lack of honest debate and dialogue. Sound familiar?
After listening ad nauseam to some of the House impeachment hearings and the latest sideshow this week involving alleged constitutional experts, I am reminded of an illustration of groupthink called the “Abilene Paradox.”
The story involves a Texas family who makes a car trip to Abilene on a blistering 107 degrees summer day with no air conditioning. Four hours later they return home hot and exhausted. Upon reflection the family realized that none of them really wanted to make the trip in the first place — they did it simply because they thought everyone else wanted to go.
The only beneficiaries of this farce will be those making prosthetic feet for Nancy and Adam after they shoot theirs off.
There are clear thinking, level headed Democrats in the mix. They remain silent and are being played as fools by their unyielding party-line support of the group — simply because others make the most noise.
We are seeing classic groupthink. At the end of the process, many Democrats will reflect and realize that they didn’t really want to go down this path — they simply did it because they thought everyone else did.
Time and tax money – “poof," it's gone.
Rod Hughes
Idaho Falls