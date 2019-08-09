Due to tragic mass shootings, many are demanding the government do something about it. What can the government do except pass laws? These murders were done by individuals, not the people as a whole. These murderers will still find ways to get guns, knives, bombs, etc. in spite of the law. For years we've had a government-run "War on Drugs" which was supposed to solve the drug problem.
This is still a booming business. If the drug problem was solved, those running it would lose their funding so we have to keep the program in place. I see the same happening with government gun control laws. I also feel the press doesn't help by giving these criminals so much publicity since it gives other sick minds ideas. It is difficult for law-abiding citizens to understand why some do such things, but I feel turning to the federal government is the wrong approach. It should be left up to the states and local law. Maybe murderers would be more hesitant if they knew others may be armed.
Switzerland was able to stay neutral during World War II. They required all males above a certain age to have a weapon and to attend a yearly training. Hitler did not attack that country knowing he would face the whole population. He was not willing to pay that price. I am not a gun enthusiast but feel more at ease living in a community where people like to hunt and have the weapons to do so.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton