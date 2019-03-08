So now with Idaho House Bill 203, the National Rifle Association wants to let concealed guns into our grade schools. And no school officials would have a right to ask who is carrying one — not the principal, or the superintendent, or the school board, or anyone else. Many of our schools have debated for several years whether to arm teachers and have generally decided against it. Now it is proposed to force them to accept concealed guns in their schools. Whatever happened to concern about local control?
Concealed gun carriers could include teachers, building maintenance personnel, outside contractors, and anyone over 21 years of age attending an open house or other special event. It would, of course, include the school grounds.
Who benefits from this? Are schools going to feel safer? Will parents feel safer? Is there any guarantee that if a gun carrier heard shooting he would run to confront the shooter? The armed school official at the Parkland, Florida shooting stayed clear. This is only for the convenience of certain concealed gun carriers so they don't need to leave their weapon behind when they enter the school or grounds.
Our legislators are under pressure. They need to hear from you. They are well aware that the last legislator who had the courage to oppose the National Rifle Association lost his seat in the next primary election. For now write the State Affairs committee secretary hstaf@house.idaho.gov, the chair sharris@house.idaho.gov, and the vice chair armstrong@house.idaho.gov. Later write your own representatives.
John E. Tanner
Idaho Falls