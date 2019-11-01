Primary government expenses increased 28 percent from 2010 to 2018 in Idaho Falls and total property taxes increased 38 percent from 2013 to 2018. Yet the population in Idaho Falls increased about 8-10 percent and 6-8 percent respectively. Expenses and property taxes are increasing at a much higher rate than the population.
Tom Hally has served on the City Council for 16 years and has accomplished all he is capable of producing. It is time for a fresh set of eyes and those eyes belong to Stephanie Lucas.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls