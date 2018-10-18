This letter is in response to Jerry and Carrie’s piece from the paper last Sunday, and also to the many Dr. Krell has written concerning Medicaid expansion.
Last Sunday’s piece portrayed Mr. Smith as a money-grubbing lawyer who victimizes poor folks for medical costs that they cannot afford. There probably is some truth to this, but in the big picture, there are other truths that must be recognized.
Aside from “helping those who cannot afford healthcare”, what does Medicaid expansion really accomplish? It ensures that the doctors and other providers who must contract people like Mr. Smith are going to get paid. They will no longer have to sell the debts owed them for pennies on the dollar, as Jerry and Carrie state, they will instead collect themselves. What was a losing proposition for them becomes a money-maker. Mr. Smith and others like him then become the ones losing money.
We can now see why both sides are making an argument for or against, and in my opinion when financial interests are concerned they are typically the driver for the arguments made.
Regardless of which side one leans toward the truth is that healthcare costs too much. Healthcare is not a free market issue, and until we as a nation stop throwing money into the pot to be fought over a solution is impossible. Most people cannot afford healthcare no matter how we spread the costs. The inconvenient truth that we should be dealing with.
Paul Wiersma
Idaho Falls