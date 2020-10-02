George Wuerthner has built a career in studying wildfires for decades. I imagine anyone rarely takes the time to examine his claims, but I will give it a shot. (No, I am not a paid logging lobbyist; I work in transportation) His column written on Sept. 24 is an abbreviated version of what he published in The Wildlife News on Sept. 16.
The full version of his column is interesting and has a historical chart of total U.S. wildfires by year since 1926. The unmodified base chart is real but per George’s attribution to Ralph Bloomer, there are modifications to the chart that attempts to explain the most extreme wildfires in this country’s history, which occurred in the late ’20s and ’30s were due to a “warm, dry climate period.”
The claim is that during these worst fire years ever recorded, that the climate contributed to make them more severe and not fuel.
The worse fire years on record (per George’s chart) occurred in 1929-1931. From 1922-1931 there was only one year the average national temperature was above the mean average of 51.98 degrees. Precipitation between 1895 and 1931 shows a slight deviation below the mean between 1915-1931, but hardly would this slight deviation be called dry years. That nine-year period is hardly a “warm, dry climate.”
So, what caused those terrible seven years of fires, two of which burned more than 50 million acres? Today’s “apocalyptic” fires are one-fifth the size of those fires.
(Source data for my temperature and precipitation is the {span}National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.){/span}
Lynn Kenneth Fuhriman
Shelley