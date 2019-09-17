When will the tragic car accidents end on these county roads? Last week we lost a young mother of two. That corner has had eight fatalities. Most other corners out here have had multiple deaths and countless injuries from people blowing through the stop signs.
Everyone knows there are stop signs east and west with only a few north and south. Pleas to the country have brought a number of solar-powered flashing stop signs but, otherwise, have fallen on deaf ears. We need four-way stops and lower speed limits.
Yes, most want to travel these long roads at 50 mph, which is the speed limit, but so many travel far faster, many texting as they drive. We hardly ever see police monitoring the speed out here. Where are they?
Please help save lives. Put away the phone, watch for the flashing stop signs and cross-traffic and maybe clear the foliage so there is a clear view of cross traffic. The life you save may be a walking child, your father or a young mother.
Lynda A.W. Edwards
Idaho Falls