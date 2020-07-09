Jim Key is reading from the left’s talking points attempts to show that President Trump has some type of “mental or emotional shortcoming” by referencing a Trump quote at a Wisconsin rally that relates to the testing for COVID-19. The quote the left and Jim feel indicates that Trump is advocating for stopping testing, that by doing so, would decrease the cases.
Let me help you, Jim. What the president is referring to is the per capita level of testing that the U.S. is doing compared to other countries. The left contends more significant spikes in cases is Trump’s fault. To put it in perspective, Jim, the U.S. is now testing at levels double that of Europe and most countries. Here’s a list current as of today for the number of tests per thousand population per day:
— Russia: 2
— Australia: 1.8
— The United States: 1.79
— Portuga: 1.23
— Saudi Arabia: 1.21
— Canada: 1.09
— Most of Europe: 0.8 (Most are lower, France is not reporting data)
— The far East countries: (minus China not reporting data) average around 0.15
My math tells me that the U.S. is testing per capita more than double that of most countries. This is what Trump was referring to. The left and their allies in the media never point out the per capita testing numbers. They only talk about the number of new cases per day. It stands to reason if you are testing twice that of most countries, you will indeed have more positive cases.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley