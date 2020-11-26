In order for us to accomplish herd immunity with the coronavirus, we would have to establish a herd mentality. A fair share of the population has already achieved that status. An example of herd mentality is best explained by using the plains Indians and the buffalo. Instead of chasing the buffalo all over the prairie, the Indians would just stampede the buffalo towards a cliff. After the first buffalo went flying, the rest followed without a second thought. After the herd was finished playing follow the leader, the Indians would collect the hides and meat and return to the village. Buffalo were unable to stop, look or listen in order to change their way.
You would think after the constant news footage of intensive care units overflowing, people on ventilators or oxygen, refrigerated trucks being utilized as temporary morgues and medical professionals emotionally breaking down over COVID-19 deaths, that people would become better informed. Draw a line from Salmon, Idaho to Oakley, Idaho and blacken the entire area to Montana and Wyoming. That’s how many people have died from COVID-19 — 255,000 people. The entire eastern part of Idaho. Can you see it now?
Continue believing that COVID-19 is a hoax or an idea created by Democrats to discredit Trump, and you will have the mentality needed for herd immunity. Do you think that if the buffalo had masks to wear, then maybe they would have avoided going over the cliff?
Robert Kast
Ammon