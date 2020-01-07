When I read a recently featured letter on the far-left edge of the opinion page asserting that the Second Amendment was authored to allow slave-hunting, I thought that was the far-out limit of irrational political thought.
Now on Jan. 2, we have, on the same far-left edge, another way-out epistle of hate.
I shudder to think what this man’s New Years' resolutions might be, but I suspect “make America hate again” might be close. It certainly wasn’t to do all the best to bring back the love of country, national pride, unity and the Constitution. This was a hateful regurgitation of the same old horse-pucky we hear every day on CNN and other media sources: all BS, misguided opinions and short of facts.
Celebrate the good. Rowing backward at the wrong time will put your ship of fools on the rocks come the next election. It is unfortunate that so many have chosen an extra-long year to suffer under the mantle of hatefulness. The roaring '20s are going to be as great as we make them.
Gene Kantack
Idaho Falls