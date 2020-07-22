I am writing in response to all of the historic statues and monuments being torn down or destroyed by people angry or frustrated at someone’s party, religion or beliefs.
These “things” are something that cannot be destroyed. They may be unseen for future generations, but they are part of our nation’s history. They are documented in the history books and photos of this country. They are part of our nation’s life. No one can wipe out history.
It is taught in schools, history books, museums, movies and more.
Anger is dangerous: It takes lives and blood pressures rise. Look at our news. George Floy died because he was a Black — no other reason.
Think about it. Where do you want this nation to be in another 20 or 30 years? I hope it will be a more tolerant one.
Sondra Smith
Idaho Falls