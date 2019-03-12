A group of House Republicans in Idaho are pushing a bill (HB228) that is larded with provisions in direct contravention of the Medicaid expansion legislation, and will of the voters, that was passed by over 60 percent of Idahoans in November. This would have the effect of sharply reducing the number of people covered by the expansion while, perversely, actually adding a layer of bureaucracy and increasing the costs of implementation. This voter initiative was on the ballot in November due to the vigorous efforts of citizen activists who successfully overcame the onerous initiative stipulations passed by House Republicans in the wake of the Luna Laws debacle. This citizen effort was motivated by the abject failure of the same House Republicans to deal with the Medicaid gap population problem for many years in spite of strong popular support for such action.
Now it is reported that some House Republicans aim to add even more onerous restrictions on the citizen initiative process, further diminishing the power of the people and effectively shielding and increasing their own power. They are supposed to be representing the best interests of their constituents but their actions suggest they are simply about pursuing their own agendas. Next time you have the chance, please do not reflexively vote for these people and hold to account the actions of those who are not representing you.
Dennis Finn
Idaho Falls