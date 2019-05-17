I understand when you buy a new home it's your investment. Can anyone explain to me why the residents around a certain school in a certain area think they own the view and the roads around them? You own the property your home is on, not the view the property allows.
So you build a home and say, "Yikes, you can't build around me. I have bought the sky, and I own the view."
You never own the view around you. And how arrogant to buy a property and say nothing can be built around you, roads can't be developed. Buy all the land around you if you want to own the view and control the roads.
Jane Cain
Idaho Falls