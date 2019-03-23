Sitting with multiple newspapers in front of me so I can get my names straight for inclusion in this letter, I ultimately shove them away as useless. Our state representatives and senators are as selfish, power-hungry and greedy as our federal senators and congresspeople are. Idahoans voted for Medicaid expansion, period. But our legislators don’t like it. Might lose money on it. So they will try to overrule the people.
They didn’t even count young girls as people at all in their decision to allow underage marriage to still be practiced.
At a time when I thought there was still some solace to be found in the intelligence and fair-mindedness of my own state (since it isn’t to be found in the governance of our country), the dreadful reality is that independent, intelligent thought — and a care for peace, fairness, tolerance, which existed in Idaho when I was a girl — have been mown-over by greed.
I didn’t vote for you, Gov. Little. So far, however, you have behaved more like a true Idahoan (more presidential, frankly) than anyone else in state or federal office. Thank you.
Sorry for the stress — but please don’t buckle, or hope may really cease to exist here.
G. K. Prahasto
Island Park