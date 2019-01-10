R. Cort Kirkwood in an article on immigration makes some interesting observations.
"The migrants did not flee violence. They want jobs, homes and welfare in the United States."
"The 'caravan' is not mostly women and children. It is mostly men, many of them criminals."
"The migration is not spontaneous. It is organized and well funded."
"The caravan's organizers have a mission: undermine American sovereignty."
"It is as Trump said, an invasion."
The Democrats don't seem to care. I hope the president will hold his ground as he seeks to defend our borders. This is serious.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton