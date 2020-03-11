New Zealand weight lifter Laurel Hubbard recently won two gold medals and a silver medal at the Pacific Games last summer. On the college level, CeCé Telfer won the NCAA Division II 400 meter run to become the national champion in that event. In high school, Terry Miller won the 200 meters to become the Connecticut state champion. There are many other examples.
These athletes all have one thing in common: They are biological men who identify as women. Biological men enjoy some powerful advantages when it comes to competing in sports. These advantages can, at best, be only partly compensated for by hormone therapy.
While transgender performance in sports typically declines with lower levels of testosterone, other advantages are not so easily remedied. Men have, among other things, bigger bone structure, greater lung capacity and larger heart size. Muscle mass also tends to be larger.
As leftist commentator Pierce Morgan recently noted: “It’s not transphobic to believe it is grotesquely unfair for transgender women born with male biological bodies to compete in sports against women. … Transgender rights shouldn’t damage women’s rights”.
Women deserve the opportunity to compete in sports on a level playing field. Let’s pass House Bill 500.
Orson Johnson
Idaho Falls